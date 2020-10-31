Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never flagged as a danger, Nice attacker travelled unimpeded

“The French border controls are very serious, but evidently this time he slipped through and managed to enter French territory." He is believed to have travelled first to Paris, with Tunisian officials saying he arrived in Nice the day before the attack. Authorities in both Italy and Tunisia are cooperating with France on the investigation.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 31-10-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 09:37 IST
Never flagged as a danger, Nice attacker travelled unimpeded

The 21-year-old Tunisian behind the attack that killed three in a Nice, France, church had small-time run-ins with the law as a teen, but nothing that alerted Tunisian authorities to possible extremist leanings. That missing red flag meant that when he eventually was served an expulsion order from Italy, which he reached illegally by boat, he was basically free to go where he pleased. So Ibrahim Issaoui then travelled apparently unimpeded to France.

Italy's interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, told The Associated Press on Friday that Issaoui had not set off warning bells with Tunisian authorities or intelligence services. She added that Italy's overburdened repatriation centers had no place for him, despite agreements with Tunisia governing the return of citizens who don't qualify for asylum in Italy.

“Obviously, we give precedence to people who are signalled by law enforcement or by Tunisian authorities,'' Lamorgese said. “The number of spots are not infinite, and he could not therefore be placed inside a repatriation center.'' The spokesperson for Tunisia's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office, Mohsen Dali, said Issaoui is not classified as being a terrorist element to the security and judicial authorities.

“During his teenage years, he was involved in common law cases for violence,” he said, without elaborating. Issaoui's mother told investigators that he led a normal life for someone of his age, Dali said. He drank alcohol and wore ordinary clothes. He started praying two years ago, but did not have any suspicious associates, he said.

According to Tunisian media, Issaoui grew up in a family of 10 children in Sfax, an important economic hub in southern Tunisia, and worked as a mechanic in a workshop for a monthly salary of 300 dinars (less than 100 euros). He then opened a vegetable stall in a shop that also sold gasoline illegally, Dali told the AP. He decided on September 14 to try to enter Italy illegally, having failed in a previous attempt.

He arrived in Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa on September 20, and was transferred to Puglia, where he was quarantined for the coronavirus on a ship with some 800 other migrants. His expulsion order was dated October 9. “Then we know he remained in Italy a few more days, then went on his way to France,'' Lamorgese said, adding that it was not clear when he crossed the border. “The French border controls are very serious, but evidently this time he slipped through and managed to enter French territory." He is believed to have travelled first to Paris, with Tunisian officials saying he arrived in Nice the day before the attack.

Authorities in both Italy and Tunisia are cooperating with France on the investigation. More than 11,000 Tunisians have arrived in Italy this year, putting a major strain on the country's ability to manage them. Lamorgese has travelled twice to Tunisia this year, winning agreements to send two flights a week with 40 Tunisians each.

But even so, Italy has only been able to repatriate 1,186 this year -- 1,032 since the most recent agreement in July. Lamorgese also noted that the country's 10 repatriation centers hold citizens of many countries who do not accept their return at all. Lamorgese has blamed the increase in Tunisian arrivals on the country's socio-economic problems that have been exacerbated by COVID-19, and has offered Italian assistance to address them.

Tunisians typically have headed to France, where they might have friends or relatives -- although this appears not to have been the case for Issaoui, whose family said he knew no one there. During the Arab Spring protests in 2011, 28,000 Tunisians arrived in Italy and only 800 stayed, the interior minister noted. Lamorgese, who has faced criticism from opposition politicians over the attacker's trajectory through Italy, called for help from the rest of Europe in managing these flows, and for solidarity in the face of terrorism.

“I think we in Europe need to work together for the same goal, to defeat terrorism, because it can hit anyone, in any country,'' Lamorgese said..

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordana Brewster, James Badge Dale to feature in 'On Our Way'

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster and James Badge Dale are among the actors cast for upcoming indie feature On Our Way. The surreal drama marks the directorial debut of actor Sophie Lane Curtis and she will stainr the movie as well, r...

Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pak Parliament: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last years Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament. He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death o...

'Veep' actor Tim Simons and Ari'el Stachel round out cast of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wildes sophomore directorial project, Dont Worry Darling has added actors Tim Simons And Ariel Stachel to its cast. They join previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan on the...

US-India relationship has bipartisan support; important to any administration: Top US official

US-India relationship has bipartisan support in this country and it will be important to any administration as Americans fundamentally believe that the two nations are strong, more secure and prosperous when they are working together on glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020