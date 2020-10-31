Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Govt decides to regularise agri land transactions through Sada Bainamas

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday decided to regularise the sale and purchase of agricultural lands through Sada Bainamas in the villages that are merged with municipalities and corporations free of cost.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:06 IST
Telangana Govt decides to regularise agri land transactions through Sada Bainamas
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday decided to regularise the sale and purchase of agricultural lands through Sada Bainamas in the villages that are merged with municipalities and corporations free of cost. Rao instructed the officials to give a week's time to apply for the regularisation and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the necessary orders in this regard immediately, an official release from Chief Minister's office said.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the united Warangal district after the inauguration of the first Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla in the state. During the meeting, the public representatives have requested Rao to regularise the Sada Bainamas lands in Warangal Municipal Corporation areas.

Responding positively to their request, the Chief Minister assured that regularisation Sada Bainamas lands in other municipal jurisdictions where the villages were merged would also be done, the CMO added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Several districts in Rajasthan placed under NSA ahead of Gurjar protest

Several districts in Rajasthan have been put under the National Security Act NSA, 1980 keeping in mind the possible disruptions in law and order, during the Gurjar Mahapanchayat on November 1. As per an order issued by Administrative Secret...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, betrayed Americans for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betray the Americans for the last 47 years. Trump is known to make unsubstantiated...

Won't be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Bihar CM: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became chief minister after the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Jou...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the National Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020