Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Minister Rijiju flags off Fit India Walkathon

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:35 IST
Sports Minister Rijiju flags off Fit India Walkathon

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday flagged off the 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' here on the occasion of National Unity Day, observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event has been organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and will go on for three days in which over 100 ITBP jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) are walking for over 200-km

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border

Sports Minister Rijiju, who walked the first few kilometres of the walkathon, said, "The forces themselves are fit but by walking 200km on the borders of Jaisalmer they aim to motivate every citizen of the country that if they can cover 200km as a walkathon, every citizen can take up fitness in one form or the other." Apart from ITBP, the march also has the representation of officials of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSF).

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas powered to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with the Finns team mate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for dominant Mercedes. Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualifi...

Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharmas injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020