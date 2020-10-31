Left Menu
Sangeeta Singh new vigilance commissioner of Gujarat

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sangeeta Singh has been appointed as Vigilance Commissioner following her retirement, a government notification said on Saturday. Singh was already in-charge vigilance commissioner. She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:17 IST
Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sangeeta Singh has been appointed as Vigilance Commissioner following her retirement, a government notification said on Saturday. Singh was already in-charge vigilance commissioner.

She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi. In a reshuffle in August last year, Singh, then ACS General Administration Department, was appointed as ACS Home.

