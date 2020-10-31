YSRCP leaders to seek feedback about welfare schemes implemented by CM Reddy

Coinciding with the three years of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSRCP leaders and activists would be going to the people from November 6 for 10 days to get a feedback about the success of the welfare schemes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the past one-and-a-half years. Disclosing this here to media, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said remarkable changes have been brought about in the state by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past one-and-a-half years, which would have otherwise taken three or four years to achieve.

"It was on November 6, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had begun his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and the mass contact programme had given an insight into the plight of people. This has reflected in the manifesto which was translated into welfare schemes. "Our government has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the promises," he said adding that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a trendsetter in working for social justice.

The leaders and cadre would be meeting the people to get feedback on the implementation of the welfare schemes and how to provide better services, he said. The village secretariats have been set in place and village volunteers recruited to take governance to the door-steps of the people.

Government has turned the volunteers into facilitators who have been working on a saturation basis in a transparent manner to take the government programmes to the poor and weaker sections. "Over 50 lakh farmers have got input subsidy directly into their accounts through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) with the stroke of a computer button by the Chief Minister as part of Rythu Bharosa programme," he said.

"All this has been done with a strong conviction by the Chief Minister with a holistic view to give a larger picture of the governance. Reverse tendering was introduced for effective work at lesser cost and 100 per cent transfer of money transparently," he added. In this connection, he said Chandrababu Naidu had messed up the whole system and left debts of hundreds of crores of rupees to the state.

He said the Opposition was going to court against any good thing that the government wanted to do whether it be providing housing to the poor or introducing English medium at the primary school level. "All the schemes were introduced with family and village as a unit. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the poor to become educated and come up in life and hence introduced English medium in the primary school level, which was also opposed by Naidu claiming that mother tongue was being neglected," he said.

He said Telugu is being given equal importance by the government. Amma Vodi and Nadu-Nedu besides other programmes are in place for the education of the poor. One can see the importance of being given to women by the Chief Minister with 50 per cent reservation and schemes like Cheyutha and Asara. He said revolutionary changes were also being brought in the health sector with 2,000 diseases being covered in the Arogyasri programme and all hospitals being developed.

He said wellness centres were set up as referral points to link them with super-speciality hospitals. In all, 16 new medical colleges are going to be set up and Anganwadi centres were improved with Nadu-Nedu programme and made amenable to child care. He said all this was achieved by the Chief Minister in just one-and-a-half years due to his unstinted efforts and commitment.

Speaking on Polavaram issue, he said, "We think the centre's claim of reduction of financial assistance is mere administrative miscommunication. Chief Minister Jagan has written a detailed letter to the Central government about the funds for the Polavaram project. We think the matter will be settled amicably. What we want is the completion of the project as soon as possible." "Polavaram is a promise made in the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation act. It must be completed by the Central government," Reddy added. (ANI)