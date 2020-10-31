Army jawan's mortal remains consigned to flames

An Army jawan who died at a military hospital in Kolkata after an illness was cremated at his native village in Nashik district on Saturday. Jawan Manoraj Sonawane was attached to the 21 Paratroopers and posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

He died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday, an official release said here. He was cremated with state honours at his native village Manke in Malegaon taluka on Saturday.