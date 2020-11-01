Bineesh Kodiyeri complains of back pain, taken to hospital
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, was on Sunday taken to a hospital here for check-up after he complained of back pain, sources said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:00 IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, was on Sunday taken to a hospital here for check-up after he complained of back pain, sources said. Bineesh was arrested under the anti-money laundering law on October 29 following which a city court sent him to the agency's custody till November 2.
On Sunday evening, Bineesh reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital for check-up. The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.
The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others. Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago. PTI GMS ROH ROH
- READ MORE ON:
- Bineesh Kodiyeri
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- Mohammed Anoop
- Anoop
- Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
ALSO READ
ISL: Raphael Augusto part ways with Bengaluru FC
Following heavy rainfall, Sonna barrage in Karnataka releases 7,80,000 cusecs of water into Bhima river
37 candidates nominated for bypolls to 2 seats in Karnataka
IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court
Bengaluru Police raids IPL betting sites, Rs 21 lakh seized