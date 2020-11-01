Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana CM inaugurates Bharatnet broadband service in over 300 village panchayats

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Bharatnet project service in over 300 village panchayats through video conferencing, state-run Bharat Broadband Network Limited said on Sunday. "The chief minister (Khattar) inaugurated BharatNet Project in over 300 gram panchayats (GPs) through Video Conferencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:03 IST
Haryana CM inaugurates Bharatnet broadband service in over 300 village panchayats

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Bharatnet project service in over 300 village panchayats through video conferencing, state-run Bharat Broadband Network Limited said on Sunday. Along with the Bharatnet, Khattar also inaugurated wifi chaupal- wifi service in rural areas, at a function organised by the district administration of Karnal. "The chief minister (Khattar) inaugurated BharatNet Project in over 300 gram panchayats (GPs) through Video Conferencing. On the occasion CM praised the work executed by BBNL in BharatNet-Haryana Project. CM also talked to Sarpanch and Atal Sewa Kendra incharge (VLE) of over 10 GPs," Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) said. According to the BBNL, which manages and monitors BharatNet roll out, every GP in Haryana is getting bandwidth of up to 250 megabit per second. BBNL said that sarpanchs praised the BharatNet citing examples of many of villagers settled in metros, attending office, schools during lockdown from their village homes

"Haryana is one of the few states where 100 per cent of the GPs have been provided broadband connectivity by laying of optical fibre cable under BharatNet. This is to achieve the ultimate objective of social inclusion and reducing digital divide by making available at an affordable price, broadband to rural citizens and institutions," BBNL chairman and managing director Sarvesh Singh said. He said that already more than 5,000 gram panchayats of the state have been provided with Wi-Fi Hotspots and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. "In these GPs, more than 25,000 FTTH connections have been provided to schools, anganwadis, ration shops, health and welfare centres, police stations, post offices, gram panchayat buildings and other government institutions, CSC/VLE centres and also to private persons," Singh said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, ...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Cycling-Vuelta riders condemn last-minute change to rules in stage 10

Riders in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday criticised a change to the time gap rule implemented by UCI judges at the end of Fridays stage 10, which led to a change in the overall leader. The peloton held a short protest at the start of Saturda...

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020