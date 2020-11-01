Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, Purnendu Maji, engineers are doing the needful to divert the Damodar river water from the area near the damaged gate number 31, to enable the repair work. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is constantly monitoring the situation," Maji said.

PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:45 IST
Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, Purnendu Maji, engineers are doing the needful to divert the Damodar river water from the area near the damaged gate number 31, to enable the repair work.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is constantly monitoring the situation," Maji said. "I visited the barrage around 12.30 pm today, and I was told that the water near the damaged gate will recede by evening. We are trying to fix the problem as soon as possible," the Mayor of Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC), Dilip Kumar Agasty, said.

Once repair work commences, it will take 48 hours to complete, an irrigation official said. The DM also assured that the state government was taking all possible steps to avert any possible water crisis in the area.

The Durgapur Municipal Corporation and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) will help maintain water supply till Sunday evening, sources said. Till Saturday, the water storage was 8,000-acre feet in the barrage, the irrigation official said.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that water supply had stopped in the Durgapur Power Ltd colony, where around 3,000 families reside. Agasty assured that DMC will use water tankers on Monday if required.

Later, the state government, in a notification, said around 1.25 lakh water pouches have been supplied to Paschim Bardhaman district, and another 50,000 pouches are available. Four Mobile Treatment units (MTUs) have been placed in the district with a capacity to produce 20,000 pouches per hour, it said.

"The situation is being monitored continuously at the state as well as the district level, and as of now there is no shortage of drinking water," the notification said. On Saturday, the lock gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage suffered heavy damages and became nonfunctional.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers could set global bar for reliability, sources say

A global aviation manual now under review by a UN body suggests global guidelines calling for the use of highly reliable tests when screening passengers to detect the novel coronavirus ahead of flights, three sources familiar with the matte...

Study evaluates effectiveness of different face mask materials when coughing

To determine what type of mask material is effective for trapping the ultrafine particles which may contain viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, a team of researchers tested t-shirts, socks, jeans, and vacuum bags in a novel study. The researchers, ...

With 5,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally nears 4 lakhs

A total of 5,664 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 3,92,370 in the national capital. According to the official data, as many as 4,159 recoveries were also reported in the metropolis.A ...

Maha doctor treats martyr's mother free of cost, earns praise

A urologist from Maharashtras Aurangabad is earning praise from different quarters, including politicians, for conducting a surgery on a martyrs ailing mother free of cost. A video of the doctor, Altaf Shaikh, in which he is seen crying and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020