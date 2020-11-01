Left Menu
UP: Two youths held with illegal arms

Two youths were arrested here on Sunday morning allegedly with illegal arms, a police official said. The SHO said both have confessed that they purchased the illegal arms and ammunition from Munger in Bihar.

01-11-2020
Two youths were arrested here on Sunday morning allegedly with illegal arms, a police official said. Bindki police station SHO Satyendra Singh said around 6 am on Sunday, a car and a motorcycle were stopped near the Khajuha road.

Four countrymade pistols were recovered from the motorcyclist, identified as Manoj Awasthi, while a pistol and ammunition were recovered from Surendra Singh. Both have been arrested, police said. The SHO said both have confessed that they purchased the illegal arms and ammunition from Munger in Bihar. "The seized weapons were meant for use and supply in the local area," the SHO said.

