Left Menu
Development News Edition

French churches honour Nice attack victims; 6 detained

Churches around France held Sunday services honouring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice that pushed the country into high security alert, while police questioned six suspects in the case.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:44 IST
French churches honour Nice attack victims; 6 detained

Churches around France held Sunday services honouring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice that pushed the country into high security alert, while police questioned six suspects in the case. Nice Archbishop Andre Marceau was preparing for a special nighttime service in the basilica to purify it following Thursday's fatal knife attack, and then to pay homage to the victims and to mark All Saints' Day, when many Christians around the world honour the dead.

Priests in the Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris and elsewhere in France mentioned the attack during their All Saints' services, which were exceptionally allowed to go ahead despite a new monthlong virus lockdown that started Friday in France. Riot police or other security forces were stationed at some prominent religious sites. Authorities have labelled the church killings an act of Islamist terrorism. They took place amid global tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper of the Prophet, which deeply offend Muslims. French imams and other Muslims were among the many who denounced the Nice attack as having nothing to do with their faith, and called for calm.

The three victims were 55-year-old church warden Vincent Loques, a father of two described by parishioners and nearby merchants as “nice to everyone”; churchgoer Nadine Devillers, 60; and Brazilian-born Simone Barreto Silva, 44, Brazilian media said Silva, a mother of three, moved to France to join a dance group led by her sister, worked in elder care and dreamed of travelling the world in a food truck. Investigators in France, Tunisia and Italy are trying to determine the motive of chief suspect Ibrahim Issaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who transited through Italy last month en route to France, and whether he acted alone.

Issaoui is in critical condition in a French hospital after being wounded by police during his arrest and hasn't yet been questioned, according to a judicial official. Five other people were also in custody Sunday after being detained in Nice and the nearby town of Grasse, the official said. They are between 25 and 63-years-old and were spotted on video surveillance or detained in homes searched by police as part of the investigation, said the official, who was not authorised to be publicly named according to judicial policy.

Their connection to the attack remains unclear. A previously unknown Tunisian extremist group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack. Tunisian and French authorities are investigating whether the claim is legitimate..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

4 children injured in firecracker mishap in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four young children suffered injuries in a firecracker accident at a wedding celebration in Budhana of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar. According to Girja Shankar Tripathi, Circle Officer of Budhana, the incident took place after a spark from ...

Suspension of goods trains dangerous, may affect armed forces in J-K, Ladakh: Punjab CM writes to Nadda

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda and warned of the dangerous consequences if the movement of goods trains to and from the state is not resum...

Soumitra's condition critical, given blood transfusion

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was given blood transfusion on Sunday after his haemoglobin count fluctuated as his condition remained critical, one of the attending doctors said in a statement. The 85-year-old Chatterjee was admitted to ...

Army celebrates Zojila day, pays homage to bravehearts

Zojila Day was commemorated at Zojila War Memorial near Drass on Sunday to celebrate the gallant action by Indian troops in Operation Bison in 1948 which was launched on the icy heights of Zojila pass the gateway to Ladakh, a defence spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020