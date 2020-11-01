Left Menu
Delhi Police constable arrested after friend shoots man using cop's service pistol

A Delhi Police constable along with another person were on Sunday arrested after the latter allegedly shot at a man, with the service revolver of the cop, following an argument in a case of road rage, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Police constable along with another person were on Sunday arrested after the latter allegedly shot at a man, with the service revolver of the cop, following an argument in a case of road rage, police said. The constable has been identified as Surendra and the incident took place on Thursday night at the Baba Haridas Nagar area in the city.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place after a fight broke out between a friend of the constable and the man who was shot at. The argument got heated and Surendra handed his service pistol to his friend, who then shot at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot injury and was admitted to a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the constable and his friend, police said. (ANI)

