2 killed in road mishap in Mizoram

Two persons were killed on the spot and one severelyinjured when their motorcycle skidded off the road and fellinto a nullah in Champhai town this morning, they said

Zonunmawia (36), and Lalrinfela (24), both from NewChamphai locality died on the spot while Lalrinhlua (24), aresident of Khuangleng village in Champhai district sustainedsevere injury and was rushed to Champhai district hospital,the police added.