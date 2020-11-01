Left Menu
2 killed in road mishap in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 23:50 IST
Two persons were killed and oneseverely injured in a road mishap in Mizoram's Champhaidistrict on Sunday, police said

Two persons were killed on the spot and one severelyinjured when their motorcycle skidded off the road and fellinto a nullah in Champhai town this morning, they said

Zonunmawia (36), and Lalrinfela (24), both from NewChamphai locality died on the spot while Lalrinhlua (24), aresident of Khuangleng village in Champhai district sustainedsevere injury and was rushed to Champhai district hospital,the police added.

