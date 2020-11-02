Left Menu
Development News Edition

Footage of man beating wife to death on Chinese street sparks outrage

The outrage sparked by the attack is reminiscent of a 2011 incident, also caught on video, when a toddler in the city of Foshan was struck by a vehicle twice and ignored by dozens of passersby. Social media users pointed out that there is a widely held perception in China that someone who steps in to help could be liable for hospital costs, or ensnared in scams, discouraging people from intervening.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:48 IST
Footage of man beating wife to death on Chinese street sparks outrage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Video footage and pictures that appear to show a man in China beating his wife to death as onlookers stood by and did nothing have sparked outrage and raised new questions about domestic violence. Pictures of the assault first appeared on social media and in domestic news outlets on Sunday and have been shared millions of times.

State media said the violence erupted after the married couple accidentally hit a vehicle while driving an electric scooter in Shuozhou city. Police said in a statement the woman was killed on Saturday morning. "The suspect is in the custody of public security organs, and the case is being fully investigated," police said.

In the footage, cyclists, motorists and pedestrians, including children, can be seen watching the street-side attack. Media posts about the incident drew tens of thousands of comments, with most criticising the inaction of the bystanders and the lax attitude towards domestic violence in some sectors of Chinese society.

"He's not holding a machine gun, why did no one step forward to control him?" asked one commenter in a widely shared response. China only introduced a specific law criminalising domestic violence in 2015. Activists say violence within families is often ignored.

At the time the law was passed, the government-run All-China Women's Federation estimated that about one in four Chinese women experienced violence during their marriage. Authorities register some 40,000 to 50,000 complaints a year. The outrage sparked by the attack is reminiscent of a 2011 incident, also caught on video, when a toddler in the city of Foshan was struck by a vehicle twice and ignored by dozens of passersby.

Social media users pointed out that there is a widely held perception in China that someone who steps in to help could be liable for hospital costs, or ensnared in scams, discouraging people from intervening. China in 2017 enacted "Good Samaritan" legislation that aiming to tackle the issue by removing civil liability for those involved in helping victims of violence or accidents.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals set to acquire 100 pc stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals announced on Monday that it intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited. The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals.The acquisi...

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020