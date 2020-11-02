Left Menu
Development News Edition

French supermarkets to face same lockdown limits as small shops - minister

French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown rules, the finance minister said Small shopowners have complained bitterly about being forced to close while supermarkets are allowed to sell "non-essential goods" such as shoes, clothes, beauty products and flowers because they also sell food.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:43 IST
French supermarkets to face same lockdown limits as small shops - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown rules, the finance minister said

Small shopowners have complained bitterly about being forced to close while supermarkets are allowed to sell "non-essential goods" such as shoes, clothes, beauty products and flowers because they also sell food. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday supermarkets will have to stop selling non-essential goods, but shopkeepers - who have stocked up for Christmas and want to recover from the spring lockdown - want to remain open and mayors in several cities across France have backed them.

"Challenging the state with municipal decrees is irresponsible. One cannot challenge the state's authority and jeopardise the health of our compatriots," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on RTL radio. He added that once the rate of infection slows, the government may ease lockdown rules and allow some shops to open under certain conditions such as by making an appointment. A decision on that would be taken on Nov. 12, he said.

Meanwhile, supermarkets will face the same bans on selling non-essential products as small shops and will not be allowed to sell products such as shoes, clothing and flowers. "What can be sold in supermarkets is what can be sold in small shops. Today a shop selling computer equipment can remain open because it is useful for home working, it will be the same in supermarkets. Hygiene products can be sold in supermarkets and pharmacies," he said.

He also said that overcrowding in supermarkets was unacceptable and that they would have to stick to the rule of a maximum of one person per four square metres, or 250 people in a 1,000 square metre supermarket. "I demand that the number of people is checked at the entrance. If it appears that this limit is not sufficiently safe, we will tighten it," he said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Essel Group finally sells two tollways to NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF on Monday said it has acquired two assets - Devanahalli and Dichpally tollways - from Essel Group, marking its entry into the roads and highways sector. The deal size was not disclosed by...

PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, 4th Sikh Guru, on Monday. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi reminded everyone of Sri Guru Ramdas Jis teachings...

Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched special edition trims of Amaze and WR-V models amid the ongoing festive season. Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these Exclusive Editions offer an enhanced premium package, Hon...

Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. Therere only 77 policemen per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020