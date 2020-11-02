Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:32 IST
Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday.

"53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country," according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's release. The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months.

On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said. At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours.

"With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases," it said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

End ties with France in 24 hours, Bangladesh Islamist group tells govt

Bangladeshs biggest Islamist group on Monday told the government to cut diplomatic ties with France within 24 hours, as police stopped thousands of its supporters from marching towards the French embassy.Tens of thousands of Muslims across ...

Grocery store work linked with increased COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Grocery store employees are likely to be at increased risk of COVID-19 infection, with those in customer-facing roles five times as likely to test positive as their colleagues in other positions, a study suggests. The research, published in...

Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus

Voicing concern over reports of attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country....

Andhra construction giants Venkata Rama Constructions to field a team in Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is gearing up for the new season in a grand avatar and after announcing its association with Yokohama Tyres, have now joined hands with Sri Sai Venkata Rama Constructions who wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020