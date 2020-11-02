UP STF busts IPL betting racket, arrests 3

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an IPL betting racket by arresting three bookies from Gorakhpur district, the force said on Monday

The arrests were made on Sunday and Rs 70,000, five mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards and one PAN card among other items were seized from the accused persons, the STF said Those arrested have been identified as Ravishankar Prasad, Prince Kumar Jaiswal and Ratnesh alias Guddu, all residents of Kushinagar district

A case has been registered in this regard at Cantonment police station in Gorakhpur, the STF said.