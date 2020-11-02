Left Menu
Teacher found dead in UP's Deoria district

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:39 IST
Teacher found dead in UP's Deoria district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a school teacher was found on the side of a road near Padri Tiwari village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ram Balak Chauhan (28), who was a resident of Padri Vanmali village in the district, they said. Police said that a passerby informed them about the body, which was found on the side of the Salempur-Bhatni road.

Chauhan was a teacher at a private school and on Sunday, after having dinner with his father, he left his house following a phone call. He had taken the motorcycle of one of his relatives, as per reports. Two bullet casings, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were seized from the spot where the body was found, police said. Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Sripati Mishra said that police are trying to trace the caller. The matter is under investigation, he said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem. Chauhan's younger brother is studying in Allahabad and his mother passed away a few years ago, police said.

