Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

Deputy Commissioner Vikash Kumar and exporter Jyoti Biswas were taken into custody on Monday in a case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of a complaint received from the Customs department in 2017, they said. It is alleged that the accused in connivance with each other forged export related documents, used those documents as genuine and obtained huge amounts of duty drawback against false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:43 IST
CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Vikash Kumar and exporter Jyoti Biswas were taken into custody on Monday in a case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the basis of a complaint received from the Customs department in 2017, they said.

It is alleged that the accused in connivance with each other forged export related documents, used those documents as genuine and obtained huge amounts of duty drawback against false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms, the officials said. In a separate matter related to an alleged attempt to illegally export Rs 100 crore worth of Red Sanders wood, the CBI arrested Customs Superintendent Sandeep Kumar Dixit and another person, Sudhir Jha, the officials said.

"The case relates to allegations of exporting and attempting to export a total 240 MTs (metric tonnes) of Red Sanders, a prohibited item, valued Rs 100 crore through N S Dock, Kolkata Port, in 2016," a CBI spokesperson said here. The CBI had registered the case on December 23, 2017, on a complaint received from the Customs and the Central Excise, Kolkata, he said. All the four accused will be produced before a special court in Kolkata on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has been arrested, his Chadema party said on Monday after police thwarted planned opposition protests against last weeks election by detaining several officials of the main opposition ...

U.S. drone sale to Taiwan crosses key hurdle, nears approval -sources

The sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in Congress and is at the last stage of approval, sources said on Monday, a deal likely to add to already strained ties with China. The 600 million de...

German Defence Minister goes into quarantine after COVID-19 cases confirmed in her circle

Berlin Germany, November 2 ANISputnik German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has gone into quarantine after a person from her circle was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, though the minister herself is healthy and her test ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity near two-year high; construction spending slows

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years amid a shift in spending toward goods like motor vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The survey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020