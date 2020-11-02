UK to double support for self-employed during England's lockdown

UK to double support for self-employed during England's lockdownReuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:22 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday self-employed workers would receive government support equivalent to 80% of their pre-crisis profits during November's four-week lockdown in England, up from 40% previously.
"For November, we will double our support from 40 to 80% of trading profits," Johnson told parliament.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the step meant that the government would be providing 4.5 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) of support for the self-employed between November and January. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds)
