Truck with beef meant for Mumbai seized in Bhiwandi, 2 held

Two people were arrested inBhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly transporting beef toMumbai for sale, police said on Monday

A truck was intercepted in the early hours of Sundayon Bhiwandi bypass and 1,100 kilograms of beef valued at Rs1.32 lakh was found in it, an official said

Abuzar Shaikh and Anwar Pathan were placed underarrest, he said.