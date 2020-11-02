Four Nigerian nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 cr

Four Nigerian nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 crPTI | Thane | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:23 IST
Four Nigerian nationals werearrested on Monday allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 crorein Tulinj in Palghar district, police said
They were held from Pragati Nagar with 747 grams ofcocaine and further probe into the drug network being operatedby them was underway, said a Tulinj police station official
PTI CORBNM BNM
