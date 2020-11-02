Minor girl missing in Haryana, govt sets up SIT to trace her

Left Menu
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday directed officials to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to trace a 16-year-old girl, who, according to her family members, was "taken away" by a boy from a different community from Rewari district last month.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:00 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday directed officials to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to trace a 16-year-old girl, who, according to her family members, was "taken away" by a boy from a different community from Rewari district last month. The family of the girl had registered a complaint on October 11, police said.

The victim's mother in her complaint to police said that the accused was known to the family and had visited their house on October 10, after which both of them have been missing. The girl's mother alleged that her 16-year-old daughter was "taken away" by the boy from a different community, police said.

Vij on Monday directed officials to set up an SIT to trace the girl. Last week, a 21-year-old college student, Nikita, was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by a man. The victim's family had alleged that the man was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Sunday said that the Centre as well as the state government was taking the "love jihad" issue very seriously and contemplating legal provisions to deal with such cases. "Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad," Vij had said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

