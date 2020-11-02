Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court issues NBWs against 4 in money laundering case worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

2 to 5." It also issued summons against M/s Graphic Buildcon Pvt Ltd and M/s Arrow Buildtech Pvt Ltd. The court was told by the ED, represented by special public prosecutor N K Matta, that "Naresh Jain, along with the co-accused persons and his employees incorporated and operated 450 Indian entities and 104 foreign entities, using identity proofs and documents of dummy shareholders and directors for opening the bank accounts." "He has various offices and properties, which he has purchased from the proceeds of crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:59 IST
Court issues NBWs against 4 in money laundering case worth over Rs 1 lakh crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Delhi court on Monday issued non-bailable warrants against four accused in a money laundering case in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain. The case is linked to dubious transactions of worth over Rs 1 lakh crore made using over 550 shell firms over the last few years.

The court issued NBWs against Bimal Kumar Jain, Puneet Jain, Harish Aggarwal and Kuldeep Singh after the agency said that they are absconding. Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta passed the directions while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The court also issued production warrant against Naresh Jain, who was arrested on September 1 and is currently in judicial custody. The court will further hear the matter on December 2.

"There is prima facie sufficient incriminating material about the involvement of the accused persons," the court said while taking cognisance of the charge sheet. The court said,"Since, the IO (investigating officer) has placed sufficient material on record that the accused no. 2 to 5 are absconding and cannot be served by ordinary process and prays for NBWs against them, accordingly, NBWs be issued against accused no. 2 to 5." It also issued summons against M/s Graphic Buildcon Pvt Ltd and M/s Arrow Buildtech Pvt Ltd.

The court was told by the ED, represented by special public prosecutor N K Matta, that "Naresh Jain, along with the co-accused persons and his employees incorporated and operated 450 Indian entities and 104 foreign entities, using identity proofs and documents of dummy shareholders and directors for opening the bank accounts." "He has various offices and properties, which he has purchased from the proceeds of crime. As per the investigation, till date, the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 565,11,22,269 was generated in this case has been detected till date," the ED told the court. "The said proceeds of crime were placed as untainted funds in companies controlled by accused Naresh Jain," the agency said. It said the layering was done by rotating the proceeds of crime in various companies and then the same was integrated by buying properties.

It further submitted that after the arrest of the accused, Naresh Jain, the other four accused, who were his accomplices and actively involved in the offence, are absconding. "They initially joined the investigation. Their statements were duly recorded, however, they have deliberately given fake addresses even in their statements recorded in the month of August 2020. The summons have been issued to four accused on various occasions, but they have neither joined the investigation nor are available on the addresses provided by them in their statements recorded during investigation," the ED said. The agency is probing Naresh Jain and his associates as part of two money laundering cases that are based on a Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR of 2018 and a criminal complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2009.

The latest arrest of the Delhi-based businessman was in connection with the police EOW FIR filed on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy that was registered on the basis of a complaint sent by the ED to it. A number of fake documents, mark sheets, birth certificates, PAN cards and voter ID cards were also recovered by the agency on the basis of which the dubious bank accounts and shell firms were being allegedly operated, the ED said.

Naresh Jain has been under the scanner of probe agencies for long and in 2016, the ED had slapped a Rs 1,200-crore notice on him for alleged contravention of the Forex law. According to the agencies, Naresh Jain has allegedly laundered and routed hawala funds for years, financed contraband networks and this was the reason he was also arrested by the NCB in the past.

The serious organised crime agency (SOCA) of the UK has also given a report on Naresh Jain and his associates' alleged money laundering activities to India in 2009 when he was based in Dubai. The Dubai Police had also arrested him with nine others in February, 2007 on charges of similar crimes and he later got bail.

ED officials said that Naresh Jain fled from Dubai in 2009 and he had two Interpol-issued global arrest warrants against him at that time..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...

Merkel cautious on US vote comment, says she values science

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Monday to comment directly on the U.S. election, but said that she values the advice of scientists hours after President Donald Trump took another shot at the top U.S. infectious disease expert. Tru...

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.Greater Manchester was...

China, big tech companies and media wants Biden to win: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday alleged that China, big tech companies, and mainstream media have rallied against him in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as they control him and want him to win. Big tech, big media, big do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020