Mizoram home secy urges Assam counterpart to ensure security of Mizos in his state

Tension had been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since last month, after several dwelling units were damaged by miscreants, following which talks were held between the officials of the two states. The situation turned grimmer following the death of 45-year-old Intazul Laskar, a resident of Cachar district, with the Assam government claiming that he was abducted, and Mizoram officials stating that he was a drug peddler, who sustained serious injuries while trying to escape and died.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:26 IST
Mizoram home secy urges Assam counterpart to ensure security of Mizos in his state
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi has written to her Assam counterpart, asking the official to ensure the safety of Mizo communities living there, amid the growing tension in the region, triggered by the death of a resident of the neighbouring in Vairengte. In his letter written on Monday, Lalbiaksangi urged G D Tripathi to prevent any retaliatory action on Mizos living in Assam by people with "vested interests".

"I would like to request you to ensure the safety of Mizo communities living within Assam... as well as security of Mizoram House, Silchar, and the stranded highly inflammable trucks and tankers and the various Mission Compounds within Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts," the letter said. Tension had been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since last month, after several dwelling units were damaged by miscreants, following which talks were held between the officials of the two states.

The situation turned grimmer following the death of 45-year-old Intazul Laskar, a resident of Cachar district, with the Assam government claiming that he was abducted, and Mizoram officials stating that he was a drug peddler, who sustained serious injuries while trying to escape and died. The Liaison Officer of Mizoram House at Silchar, Saizikpuii, said that the situation was calm so far.

A few Mizoram residents, however, have fled to Jiribam in neighbouring Manipur, fearing that the simmering tension might lead to a communal clash, she said. A senior police officer said Laskar, who was arrested with 420 mg of heroin, died on Monday at a hospital in Vairengte, after having sustained injuries while trying to escape from the clutches Young Mizo Association volunteers, who had initially spotted him with the drug packets.

According to Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia, Laskar's postmortem has been carried out, and the entire process recorded, as per the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) guidelines. Besides, a magisterial enquiry is also being launched into the matter, he added.

