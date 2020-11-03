Left Menu
Vienna attacker was born and raised in the city, newspaper editor says

The gunman shot dead in the Vienna attacks on Monday was a 20-year-old born and raised in the city who was known to domestic intelligence because he was one of 90 Austrian Islamists who wanted to travel to Syria, a newspaper editor said on Tuesday. Kurtin S.

The gunman shot dead in the Vienna attacks on Monday was a 20-year-old born and raised in the city who was known to domestic intelligence because he was one of 90 Austrian Islamists who wanted to travel to Syria, a newspaper editor said on Tuesday.

Kurtin S. had "Albanian roots" but his parents were originally from North Macedonia, the editor of the weekly Falter newspaper Florian Klenk said on Twitter, without giving details of the source for that information. Police thought he was not capable of planning an attack in Vienna, Klenk added.

