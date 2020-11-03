Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka to enact law banning religious conversions for

He said the government will not remain silent when 'Jihadis' strip the dignity of women in the state. The statement comes days after the Allahabad High Court held that conversion of religion for the purpose of marriage was illegal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:19 IST
Karnataka to enact law banning religious conversions for

Karnataka Tourism Minister and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage will be enacted in the state. He said the government will not remain silent when 'Jihadis' strip the dignity of women in the state.

The statement comes days after the Allahabad High Court held that conversion of religion for the purpose of marriage was illegal. Earlier, BJP-ruled states UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had announced their intention to introduce legal provisions against 'love jihad'.

"On the lines of Allahabad High Court's order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," Ravi tweeted. He said any one involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion just for the sake of marriage was not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life.

In the petition, it was stated that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

As the tumultuous U.S. election campaign draws to a close, Americans head to the polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival, former vice pres...

Zydus Cadila files investigational new drug application for COVID-19 treatment

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has filed the investigational new drug IND application for its small molecule candidate ZYIL1, positioned for management of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Following up on its initiatives to fight...

In remembrance: The Army officer and his five men who saved three journalists and fell to LeT bullets

It was just another working day in 1999 when LeT terrorists stormed into Major Pramod Purushottams room in a hail of gunfire, killing the Army officer and five members of his team in what was the first and only fidayeen attack at the fortif...

PREVIEW-U.S. experts to review Biogen drug that could be first new Alzheimer's treatment in decades

U.S. health experts this week will decide whether to recommend approval for Biogen Incs Alzheimers drug, which could become the first new treatment for the mind-wasting disease in decades even as serious questions persist over whether data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020