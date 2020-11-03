Left Menu
NGT directs IDMC to consider plea seeking injunction against construction of drains

A copy of this order along with application be forwarded to Member Secretary, IDMC i.e. CEO, DJB for appropriate consideration and action in accordance with the law," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking an injunction against construction of drains in place of sewer lines at Chhatarpur Enclave, New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Integrated Drain Management Cell (IDMC) to consider a plea seeking an injunction against construction of drains in place of sewer lines at Chhatarpur Enclave here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said IDMC has been set up under the Chief Secretary, Delhi to oversee the maintenance of drains and allied issues. "We are of the view that the issue raised in the application needs to be considered by the said IDMA in the first instance. We order accordingly. A copy of this order along with application be forwarded to Member Secretary, IDMC i.e. CEO, DJB for appropriate consideration and action in accordance with the law," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena seeking an injunction against construction of drains in place of sewer lines at Chhatarpur Enclave, New Delhi. According to the plea, there are 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi wherein the drains, septic tanks and soak pits are constructed. "This is a source of pollution of groundwater. Rainwater harvesting systems were to be constructed for which directions have been issued by this Tribunal but it is not being done. The result is that the rainwater is mixing in the wastewater. "Delhi Government has started construction of drains instead of providing for pipelines for collection of sewage. Drinking water pipelines are passing through the drains. On account of open drains, there are bacteria and mosquitos and sometimes sewage enters the houses. Wastewater from septic tanks is being discharged into the groundwater," the plea said.

