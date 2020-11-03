Former village head, his son shot dead in UP

A former village head and his son were shot dead while another son was seriously injured over a dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident took place in Dadri village under the Raath Kotwali police station limits, they said.

The former village head was identified as Prithviraj Yadav (53). His sons Jitendra Yadav (26) and Virendra were returning from their agricultural field on a motorcycle when they had a dispute with Ramsevak Rajput and his sons of the same village. Rajput and his sons opened fire at who opened fire, resulting in injuries to both, Hamirpur SP Narendra Kumar Singh said. Prithviraj Yadav, who rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident, was also shot at.

Prithviraj and his elder son Jitendra died on the spot while the younger son, Virendra, was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the SP said. A case has been registered against Ramsevak Rajput and his sons Sanjay and Kapil, and efforts are on to nab them, the police official said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the SP said, adding the bodies are being sent for post-mortem..