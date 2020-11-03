Uttarakhand reports 316 new COVID-19, four deaths

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 316 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 63,197.

According to the state's Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, 409 people have recovered from coronavirus and the state has 3,705 active cases.

It said that the recovery percentage stands at 91.70 and 57,951 patients have been "cured/treated" in the state. Four people have succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,033. (ANI)