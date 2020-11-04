Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC rejects plea objecting to live-in relationship of two women in Shamli

The Allahabad High Court has rejected a petition objecting to the live-in relationship of two women in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli city and directed the police to extend protection to the two.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:32 IST
Allahabad HC rejects plea objecting to live-in relationship of two women in Shamli
Allahabad High Court. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has rejected a petition objecting to the live-in relationship of two women in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli city and directed the police to extend protection to the two. "Enforcing the constitutional rights of citizens is its duty and not the 'morality' of a society," a bench of Justice SK Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia said while directing Shamli Police to give protection to the two women.

The bench reportedly quoted a Supreme Court judgment by which Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was decriminalised and observed that the petition highlighted the "stark reality" of the society where "citizens are facing discrimination" on account of their sexual orientation. The High Court was hearing a plea against the live-in relationship of two women in Shamli.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav

Hitting out at his political rivals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not help distressed people during the coronavirus lockdown, are now seeking vote...

Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17 to 1.81 billion euros 2.22 billion as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten...

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020