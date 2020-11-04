Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Police urges HC to set aside order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi Police urged the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to set aside a trial court order directing the probe agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons in connection with an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:09 IST
Delhi violence: Police urges HC to set aside order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police urged the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to set aside a trial court order directing the probe agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons in connection with an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the Delhi Police, urged the court to set aside the trial court orders passed on September 21 and October 21, after which a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait listed the matter for further hearing on November 6.

"The trial court has directed the state to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons. While doing so, the trial court was pleased to put the 'onus to supply' completely on the investigating agency ignoring the legal provisions in this regard," Prasad submitted. The Delhi Police, in its plea before the High Court, said that the police report itself is running into about 2,700 pages, a total number of documents and statements of witness running into about 18,000 pages.

"There are 23 volumes including the police report which were filed before the trial court. The petition was filed under Section 482 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) whereby the petitioner is challenging the legality and validity of orders," the plea said. "The trial court has erred and passed a mechanical order dated October 21 directing the supply of a physical copy of chargesheet ignoring the submissions of the state as also the legal provisions. Further, the trial court allowed the application under Section 207 of the CrPC filed by the accused for the supply of a physical copy of the chargesheet in violation of the law contained in Section 4 read with Section 81 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," it added.

However, the plea said that the provision also indicates that an exception is provided by the legislation that if the documents are voluminous in nature then, instead of furnishing a copy thereof, the court can direct that accused be allowed to inspect it either personally or through a pleader in court. "But, the petitioner has in fact supplied the e-copy/soft copy of the chargesheet in a pen drive to the accused persons/respondents. There is no travesty of justice if a hard copy is not made available to the accused persons," the plea said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had chargesheeted 15 accused under the provisions of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the violence that erupted in the northeast parts of the national capital in February this year. At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sacred Games Season 3 renewal updates, what latest we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 There are multiple chances in reality as some actors who were present in the previous seasons talked about it quite a few times. Thus, fans expectations are always higher in favour of Season 3s ...

PM of Melania's homeland congratulates Trump on victory

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.Its pretty clear that American people ha...

Kerala Cabinet revokes general consent for CBI in state

Kerala, another non-BJP ruled state, on Wednesday decided to revoke general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the state. In the future, CBI has to seek prior permission from the Kerala Government for registering any cas...

Democrat Torres scripts history by becoming 1st openly gay Black man elected to Congress

Democrat Partys Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gay Black man elected to the US Congress. Torres, 32, a New York City Council Member, won the election from New Yorks 15th Congressional District, defeating Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020