India's coronavirus recovery rate over 92 pc, case fatality rate at 1.49 pc

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that the country's recovery rate reached 92.09 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. 53,357 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 76,56,478, according to the Union Health Ministry's release.

80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories. Kerala is leading with more than 8,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000 recoveries. On Wednesday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after new 46,254 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases.

76 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Delhi have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 6,000 cases each, the ministry said. 514 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten States/UTs. (ANI)

