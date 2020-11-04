Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said that early on Wednesday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) tried to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:14 IST
Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy fighting broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops. In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote "illegal". The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said that early on Wednesday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) tried to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there. "The last red line has been crossed with this morning's attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation," it said, adding that the aim was to prevent instability engulfing the country and region.

The prime minister's spokesman Billene Seyoum told Reuters later that military operations in Tigray had commenced, without elaborating. Two diplomatic sources in Addis Ababa said heavy fighting, including artillery fire, had broken out in the northern region, which borders Eritrea.

Tigray's local government said the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side, a statement which Billene described as "false information". The prime minister's office said the federal government had declared a six-month state of emergency in Tigray to be overseen by the chief of staff of the armed forces.

The internet was shut down in the region, internet access monitor NetBlocks said, confirming reports that authorities had shut down telephone and internet services. Tigrayans dominated Ethiopian politics after guerrilla fighters ousted a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence has waned under Abiy. Last year, the TPLF quit his ruling coalition.

Since Abiy came to power in 2018, many senior Tigrayan officials have been detained, fired or sidelined, in what the federal government describes as a clamp-down on corruption but Tigrayans see as a means to quell dissent. Tigray's population makes up 5% of Ethiopia's 109 million people, but it is wealthier and more influential than many other, larger regions. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus hospitalisations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on long COVID.DEATHS...

TRS handed over land in Delhi to build party office

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday handed over 1,100 sq mts of land Vasant Vihar in Delhi to the TRS for the construction of its office building in the national capital, the party said here. Telangana Roads and Bu...

Turkey fines social media platforms for flouting new law

Turkey has fined global companies including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube 10 million lira 1.18 million for not complying with a new social media law, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said on Wednesday. Critics h...

Swimming pools, yoga institutes, cinema halls, drama theaters, multiplexes outside containment zones to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5: state govt.

Swimming pools, yoga institutes, cinema halls, drama theaters, multiplexes outside containment zones to reopen in Maharashtra from November 5 state govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020