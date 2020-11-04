Left Menu
UK's Johnson says he is optimistic over medium term, despite looming lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was optimistic about the country's longer term prospects despite the coronavirus pandemic presenting grave short-term problems.

"While I am more optimistic now ... about the medium- and long-term future than I have been for many months, there can be no doubt that the situation before us today is grave, and the need for action acute," Johnson said in a debate about whether to introduce a month-long national lockdown.

