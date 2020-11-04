Five Maoist couriers held in Telangana, explosives seized

Five people, who worked as couriers for the banned CPI (Maoist) and allegedly planning to carry out attacks on police personnel were arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday, police said. The action comes two days after the arrest of five maoist couriers from neighbouring Chhattisgarh in the state.

Acting on credible information, police teams launched a combing operation between the forest area ofRaghunadhapalem and Gollagudem of the district today and nabbed five people when they were attempting to plant landmines to kill the security personnel, they said. During the interrogation, all the five confessed to working for the extremists for the past two years, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Manuguru Sub-Division, Shabarish P told PTI.

They used to supply the maoists with essential items including groceries, medicines and explosives among other things. They were trained by the ultras on how to plant landmines, the ASP said.

Gelatin sticks, detonators, electric wire, batteries and tiffin box were recovered from them, he added..