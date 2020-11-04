Rajasthan ACB arrests tehsildar, junior assistant on bribery charges

A tehsildar and a junior assistant were arrested on Wednesday while allegedly taking bribe in two separate actions in Rajasthan's Baran and Jalore districts, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused tehsildar Hari Prakash Gupta posted in Kelwada of Baran district was arrested taking bribe of Rs 25,000 whereas junior assistant Babulal posted in Vada Bhawdi gram panchayat of Bhinmal in Jalore was arrested taking bribe of Rs 7,700.

ACB DGP B L Soni said that Gupta had demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe in a land marking of agriculture land whereas the other accused had demanded releasing payment for work under MGNREGA scheme. Both the accused have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.