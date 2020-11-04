Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF unearths tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected a tunnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Wednesday, official sources said. It then said that 8-10 plastic sandbags stuffed in the tunnel's mouth were found that had "Pakistani markings" on them. Tunnels have been detected by the BSF along the Jammu border front in the past too and security agencies have reported their misuse for crossing over of terrorists, and smuggling of arms and narcotics..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:02 IST
BSF unearths tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected a tunnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Wednesday, official sources said. They said the tunnel has been found in the Samba sector and a team of senior officers of the border guarding force has reached the spot for analysis.

The force had detected a similar structure, that originated from the Pakistan side, in the same area in August. It then said that 8-10 plastic sandbags stuffed in the tunnel's mouth were found that had "Pakistani markings" on them.

Tunnels have been detected by the BSF along the Jammu border front in the past too and security agencies have reported their misuse for crossing over of terrorists, and smuggling of arms and narcotics..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Jonny Evans to miss Europa League clash against SC Braga

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that defender Jonny Evans will miss the UEFA Europa League clash against SC Braga. The Northern Ireland centre-back has been out with a back complaint, sustained against Arsenal in 1-0 su...

U.S. election night draws estimated 22.8 million TV viewers, below early figures for 2016

An estimated 22.8 million people watched U.S. election returns on television on Tuesday night, according to preliminary ratings cited by Hollywood outlets The Wrap and the Hollywood Reporter, suggesting viewership may be down from election ...

Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

Heavy fighting flared in Ethiopias northern Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops. Tensions have been escalatin...

BSF DG visits Gujarat frontier, reviews preparedness along Pak border

Border Security Force chief Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday culminated his visit to the Gujarat frontier, where he reviewed security preparedness along the Pakistan border areas, according to officials. Asthana was on his maiden visit to the Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020