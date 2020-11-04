BSF unearths tunnel along India-Pakistan border in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) detected a tunnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Wednesday, official sources said. They said the tunnel has been found in the Samba sector and a team of senior officers of the border guarding force has reached the spot for analysis.

The force had detected a similar structure, that originated from the Pakistan side, in the same area in August. It then said that 8-10 plastic sandbags stuffed in the tunnel's mouth were found that had "Pakistani markings" on them.

Tunnels have been detected by the BSF along the Jammu border front in the past too and security agencies have reported their misuse for crossing over of terrorists, and smuggling of arms and narcotics..