Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talksReuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:09 IST
Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Progress made, but I agree with (EU negotiator)@MichelBarnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues," Frost said. "We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty."
