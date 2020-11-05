Man gets 20-yr jail for raping girl

Man gets 20-yr jail for raping girlPTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:49 IST
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced a man to 20 years in jail on Wednesday for raping a 5-year-old girl
The additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused
Sanjeev had raped the girl in Agota area, following which he was arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
