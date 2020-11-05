Kerala govt to offer financial aid to struggling artists due to COVID-19 restrictions

Left Menu
The Kerala government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1000 to artists and performers facing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemicas there was no programme or work for them due to the restrictions imposed. About 32,000 artists, who had not received any pension, had already been given the assistance of Rs 2000 each and the government had spent Rs 6.50 crore for that, the minister added.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:16 IST
The Kerala government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1000 to artists and performers facing crisis during the COVID-19 pandemicas there was no programme or work for them due to the restrictions imposed. A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, decided to disburse Rs 1,000 each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as assistance to 30,000 artists who are suffering due to the COVID-19 restrictions and have not received any other financial aid.

"The artists, who had not received any assistance so far, will be given Rs 1000 each. The government will spend Rs three crore for the purpose," Cultural Affairs Minister, A K Balan said. The Left government was doing all possible things to help artists and performers who are in distress due to the pandemic, he said here in a statement.

Considering the impact of the disease outbreak on the artists, the government had paid eligible people in advance the pension amount of Rs 1,500 provided by the Department of Cultural Affairs andthe pension of Rs 3000 from the Cultural Workers Welfare Fund, he said. About 32,000 artists, who had not received any pension, had already been given the assistance of Rs 2000 each and the government had spent Rs 6.50 crore for that, the minister added.

