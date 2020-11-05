HC dismisses plea claiming AAP political office running from building meant for labour commission

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL alleging that office space allotted to run a labour commission was being used by a local MLA to run the party office, saying that according to the AAP government the politician has only been allotted one room in the building. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not inclined to entertain the petition any more in view of the Delhi government's response on affidavit that the MLA was only using one room in the building.

With regard to the grievance in the petition that the office of Deputy Labour Commissioner, for south east district, be shifted to the Welfare Centre at Kalkaji here which was earmarked for the purpose, the bench said that it was an administrative and policy decision of the Delhi government and the court was not going to interfere in it. "It is the botheration of the Delhi government where to run its labour commission offices. We are not going to direct them to shift it from Pushpa Bhavan to the Community Centre at Kalkaji as sought by you (petitioner)," the bench said.

The South Delhi Trade Unionist Association, in its petition, had sought that the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner, south east district, be shifted to the Welfare Centre at Kalkaji here which was allotted for setting up a labour commission. It had also sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government that the office space given in the building to the local MLA be vacated and stop the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political office from operating from there. PTI HMP RKS RKS