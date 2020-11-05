Left Menu
Over 3,000 centres set up to spread awareness on govt schemes, benefits in WB

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that over 3,000 Bangla Sahayata/ Sahayog Kendras (BSKs) have been started to inform people about available government schemes and benefits in the state.

05-11-2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at the press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that over 3,000 Bangla Sahayata/ Sahayog Kendras (BSKs) have been started to inform people about available government schemes and benefits in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee said, "3,437 Bangla Sahayata/ Sahayog Kendras (BSK) have been started. I would like to say to the District Magistrates that they must ensure the smooth functioning of these centres to inform the general public of the available government schemes and benefits which accrue to them."

Meanwhile giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state she said the positivity rate remained contained at 8.23 per cent even after Durga Puja. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,246 active cases in the state with 3,46,262 recovered cases and 7,068 deaths so far. (ANI)

