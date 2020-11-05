Left Menu
Development News Edition

Possession for north India's tallest residential tower in 2021, says Supertech

Real estate group Supertech on Thursday said about 90 per cent work has been completed for its ambitious Supernova project, billed as north India's tallest residential tower, and possession for it is expected in 2021.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:27 IST
Possession for north India's tallest residential tower in 2021, says Supertech
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Real estate group Supertech on Thursday said about 90 percent work has been completed for its ambitious Supernova project, billed as north India's tallest residential tower, and possession for it is expected in 2021. In a statement, Supertech Group Chairman R K Arora said that the mixed-use tower has a height of 300 metres, with 80 floors consisting of modern high-end luxurious branded residences, suites, service apartments, futuristic offices, and malls, besides a world-class restaurant and bar.

Spread over 7 million square feet, the project is located in Noida's Sector 94 and is being constructed by Abu Dhabi-based Arabian Construction Company (ACC) for Supertech. "90 percent of the structure has been completed and finishing work is going on. The project is about to be completed and possession expected in the year 2021," Arora was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier in September this year, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority had issued a notice to Supertech, asking why its registration should not be revoked over failure to submit a revalidated map of the Supernova project. The realtor had then cited lockdown-related reasons for the delay.

When asked about the issue, a Supertech spokesperson told PTI, "That matter has been resolved now and all dues cleared. The occupancy certificate (OC) has also been received."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American physician now trails in Arizona Congressional race

Indian-American emergency room physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni is now trailing against her Republican incumbent in an Arizona Congressional race, which she was leading initially. After overnight round of counting, Congressman David Schweikert ...

Govt eases guidelines for ITES sector, compliance burden for BPO industry reduced

The government on Thursday announced simplified guidelines for Business Process Outsourcing BPO and IT Enabled Services ITES players to reduce the compliance burden for the industry. The new rules for Other Service Providers OSPs would crea...

Storm Eta wreaks 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 8 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least eight in the region, turning city streets into waist-high water channels and stranding scores of people.Families waded through flooded stree...

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020