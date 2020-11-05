Left Menu
4-year-old girl raped in outer Delhi

Updated: 05-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday after apprehending the accused. They said the age of the accused is being verified to ascertain if he is also a minor.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night, when the girl had gone to a temple with her mother. While her mother was offering prayers, the girl started playing outside the temple. Taking advantage, the accused took the girl to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her. He then left the girl outside the temple, police said. The victim's mother later found her lying outside the temple and reported the matter to police. A medical examination was conducted following which a case was registered under sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused, who is vagabond, was apprehended on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

In another incident, police said a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 52-year-old man in North Delhi on Tuesday. The incident took place when the girl was playing near the park. The accused lured the girl with toys and took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

The girl sustained injuries in her private parts and after returning home, she narrated the incident to her aunt, police said. She was immediately taken to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable now, the officer added. The family then approached the police following which a case was registered under sections of POCSO Act and rape, police said.

The accused was identified and arrested on the same day. He is unmarried and lives with his brother near the girl's house, they said..

