PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:52 IST
NNPGs agree to meet NSCN-IM

With a view to come to a common understanding and facilitate an early solution to the Naga political issue, the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) have agreed to meet NSCN-IM but without any pre-conditions. The decision of the NNPGs Working Committee comes following a consultative meeting between NNPGs and Political Affairs Mission of Naga People's Front (PAM NPF) led by their respective Conveners N Kitovi Zhimomi and T R Zeliang held on Wednesday in Dimapur, said a press release issued by Media Cell of NNPGs Working Committee here on Thursday.

It said that the Working Committee acknowledged the genuine efforts of T R Zeliang led PAM to build a bridge between the Naga political groups negotiating with the Government of India. The minor misunderstanding between the NNPGs and PAM of NPF that arose due to misinterpretation of certain words was amended amicably, the release said.

Meanwhile, Zeliang while interacting with media persons here this afternoon said: "they (both NSCN(IM) and NPPGs), in principle, agreed to meet across the table, respecting the wishes of all the stakeholders". "We are confident that, given the willingness from both the parties to sit across the table, we expect to witness an understanding between the two parties before any accord is signed," Zeliang added.

