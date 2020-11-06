British foreign minister Raab self-isolating after COVID contact

British foreign minister Raab self-isolating after COVID contactReuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:14 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign office said on Thursday.
"The Foreign Secretary was today informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact has tested positive for coronavirus," a foreign office spokesman said. "In line with government regulations and NHS Track and Trace rules, the Foreign Secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period. He will continue to work remotely during this time."
