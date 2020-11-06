Left Menu
Kerala exceeds '100 days 50,000 jobs' target, creates 61,290 jobs in two months: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that the government has surpassed the target of creating 50,000 jobs in 100 days.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:25 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that the government has surpassed the target of creating 50,000 jobs in 100 days. The state government has created 61,290 jobs in the last two months and Kudumbasree has emerged as the largest job provider in the entrepreneur sector, he said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that 50,000 jobs would be created in the non-agricultural sector in 100 '100 days, 100 projects' program. "At the end of the two months period, 61,290 jobs have been created in the State. Today we are setting a new goal of creating another 50,000 jobs before the end of December. Thus the revised target is employment for one lakh people in four months (September to December)," Chief Minister said.

The government departments and other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have employed 19,607 people including temporary employees. In addition, 41,683 jobs were created in enterprises that took loans from the government or financial institutions, as per an official statement. The Chief Minister also said that the highest number of jobs were created in the micro-enterprises segment with 6,965 opportunities.

"Kudumbasree has emerged as the largest job provider in the entrepreneur sector. It provided jobs to 19,135 persons from September - October as against their target of 15,000. The highest number of jobs created was in the micro-enterprises segment with 6,965 opportunities," he said. The number of jobs created included industrial units through District Industrial Centres and units started under Kerala MSME Facilitation Act. As many as 1,602 people were employed in 500 ventures that took loans from Kerala Financial Corporation. Similarly, 1,490 people got employment from the loans from the Backward Community corporation, 4,030 from the loan given by the co-operative societies, and 842 from the loan from the fisheries department.

A total of 782 people got employment in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporations, as per an official statement. The Health Department employed 3,069 people including 2,491 temporary assignments in Covid First-line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). As many as 453 people got placements in PSUs and 180 in the Local Self Government Department. "It is a proud achievement that we are setting an example by creating new jobs in Kerala when employment is declining all over the world during the Covid period. At the same time, as part of the Subhiksha Kerala project, a large number of jobs will be created in the agricultural and fisheries sectors", Vijayan added. (ANI)

