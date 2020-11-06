Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:09 IST
Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person
The warehouse was used to illegally store firecrackers in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. "Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterday unearthed 44 boxes of illegal firecrackers and 15 boxes of prohibited Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakh in Pakka Bagh area," an official statement said.

Police arrested Gurdeep Gora, the owner of the fireworks warehouse, on Thursday. The father of the accused accepted that a case was registered against his son last year as well and he was granted bail in that case. Along with this, the father also admitted that his son did not have the licence given by the administration to store firecrackers. "Illegal firecrackers were stored by accused, Gurdeep Gora, in a warehouse in Pakka Bagh area. He is a habitual offender and cases have been registered against him twice before for similar offences around Diwali in 2018 and 2019," Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, Jalandhar, said.

"An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act and IPC 286 will be registered and due action will be taken against the accused. A special team of Vatsala Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sukhjinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officials executed the search operation," Gurpreet Singh added. The police said that a search operation to find similar illegal storehouses of firecrackers was underway for the last three days.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GAP Associates to invest Rs 500 cr to develop nearly 20 projs at Dholera, Gujarat

Realty firm GAP Associates Pvt Ltd will invest around Rs 500 crore to develop nearly 20 projects at industrial smart city Dholera, in Gujarat. The company has recently received RERA Real Estate Regulatory Authority approval from the Gujarat...

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition are complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011The direction by a special bench of Justices Him...

Austrian expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

SC stays HC direction asking poll panel to hold election on Suar assembly seat in UP

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the direction of the Allahabad High Court asking the Election Commission to hold bypoll in Suar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after the annulment of Abdullah Azam Khans election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020