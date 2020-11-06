Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge denies Trump campaign bid to halt Philadelphia count

A state appellate court ruled earlier in the day that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:43 IST
Judge denies Trump campaign bid to halt Philadelphia count
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge denied an emergency request from U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign on Thursday to stop ballot counting in Philadelphia so long as Republican observers were not present.

Trump's campaign had sued Philadelphia County's Board of Elections earlier in the day to seek an emergency injunction. The campaign said election officials were "intentionally refusing to allow any representatives and poll watchers for President Trump and the Republican Party". The lawsuit was filed with the federal court in Philadelphia.

"As stated during today's emergency injunction hearing, in light of the parties' agreement, plaintiff's motion is denied without prejudice," U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said in a one-sentence order late on Thursday. A state appellate court ruled earlier in the day that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials. Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that mail-in votes were prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections.

His campaign also lost court rulings in the closely contested states of Georgia and Michigan on Thursday.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt yet to take call on China's entry into 5G; penetration in existing network extensive: Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said the government has not taken any call on allowing Chinese telecom companies to enter into the 5G trials in India but acknowledged that the penetration of the neighbouring country into th...

NHAI officer arrested over bribery charges in Rajasthan

A National Highways Authority of India NHAI technical officer was arrested in a bribery case and Rs 47.34 lakh besides other assets were seized from his residence in Rajasthans Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said o...

Lalu's bail hearing in Dumka treasury case deferred to Nov 27

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till November 27 RJD chief Lalu Prasads bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury, after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the matter. The former Bihar CM, con...

Stubble burning: Delhi govt forms impact assessment panel to ascertain effect of Pusa bio-decomposer

The Delhi government on Friday set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the effect of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in the national capitalEnvironment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020